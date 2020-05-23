T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra security updates released

T-Mobile is on a roll with updates this week because after pushing out updates for the Note 10+, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, and OnePlus 8 5G, it’s now updating its Galaxy S20 series phones, too.

The T-Mo Galaxy S20 is receiving an update to version G981USQU1ATE6 while the S20+ is being bumped up to version G986USQU1ATE6 and the S20 Ultra is moving to version G988USQU1ATE6.

Each update includes the May 1, 2020 Android security patches, but T-Mo hasn’t updated its Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra support pages for these new updates so it’s not clear what other changes, if any, they might have.

A security update may not be the most exciting thing ever, but it’s good for your phone to have the most up-to-date security patches to help keep it and your data safe.

This update is currently rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got one of the Galaxy S20 phones, you should see it in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by launching the Settings app and selecting “Software update” followed by “Download and install”.

