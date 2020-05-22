T-Mobile OnePlus 8 5G update rolling out with 5G support on additional bands
OnePlus 8 owners, T-Mobile is now pushing a software update your way!
This new update is version 10.5.8.IN55CB and it brings with it a couple of notable improvements. They include 5G support for bands 2 and 66, which are in addition to the support for 5G on bands 71, 41, and 5 that the OnePlus 8 5G already had on T-Mobile.
The update’s changelog also mentions the addition of Google Live Caption. This is an accessibility feature that will automatically caption media playing on your phone, including videos, podcasts, audio messages, and things you record yourself.
Rounding out the update are some unspecified improvements and bug fixes.
This update is now rolling out over the air, and while T-Mobile hasn’t updated its OnePlus 8 5G support page yet, TmoNews reader Paul has gotten the update on their OnePlus 8. So if you’ve got an OP8 5G, you can wait for this update to hit your phone in the coming days or check for it manually by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Paul!