T-Mobile updating Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
The OnePlus 8 5G isn’t the only T-Mobile phone that’s getting an update today.
T-Mobile is also pushing an update out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. This update comes in as version N976USQU1BTE2 and includes the May 1, 2020 Android security patches. TmoNews reader Debjit reports that the update integrates Google Duo into the phone dialer as the default video calling app.
Another device being updated today is the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. As spotted by Droid-Life, this update is version 10.0.35.HD61CB. The changelog from T-Mobile’s support site looks like this:
- 5G band enhancements
- May 2020 Security Update
These updates should be rolling out over the air now, so if you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10+ or OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, be on the lookout! You’ve also got the option of checking for your phone’s update manually, which Note 10+ 5G owners can do by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually and OP7T 5G McLaren users can find by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Debjit and Chuck!
Via: Droid-Life
Source: T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren