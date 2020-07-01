Samsung leaks Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in bronze color

Looking forward to the next Galaxy Note flagship? We’ve got some good news for you today.

Samsung appears to have posted images of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra before its official reveal. The two images were posted to the Galaxy Note 8 page on Samsung Russia’s website.

One render shows the Note 20 Ultra on its side and the other shows the device standing vertically, but they both pretty much show the same thing. We get to see the upper half of the Note 20 Ultra’s backside with a color referred to as “Mystic Bronze”.

The first thing that jumps out at you is the large camera bump. The rectangular bump appears to hold three cameras along with a flash and a black pill-shaped object that could house a couple of sensors. There are volume and power buttons on the side of the device, and the S Pen stylus has a color that matches the Note 20 Ultra itself.

Past rumors have said that the Note 20 Ultra could include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4500mAh battery. That large camera bump is reportedly going to include a 108MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP telephoto cam.

It’s been said that Samsung could announce this Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a regular Note 20 at an event on August 5. We’ve seen every Galaxy Note so far launch on T-Mobile, and including the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G last year, so it seems likely that the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will make their way to T-Mo as well.

So, what are you first impressions of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

Via: Max Weinbach (Twitter)

Source: Samsung Russia