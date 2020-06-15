FCC Chairman launching investigation into ‘unacceptable’ T-Mobile network outage

T-Mobile suffered a major nationwide outage today that’s still affecting some customers hours after it began. And now the FCC Chairman says he’s going to look into what’s happened.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced tonight that the FCC is launching an investigation into today’s T-Mobile network outage. “The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable,” Pai tweeted. “The FCC is launching an investigation. We’re demanding answers — and so are American consumers.”

None of the other FCC commissioners have commented on the T-Mobile outage.

It appears that T-Mobile customers began having network issues around 10:00 am PT today and more reports of problems came in as the hours went by. T-Mobile acknowledged that there was a “widespread routing issue affecting voice and text” that its engineers were working to fix, but as of this post there’s still been no official announcement that services are back to normal or a more detailed explanation about what happened.

Scanning reports on social media, it looks like some T-Mobile customers are starting to regain calling and texting capabilities, but there are still plenty of reports of folks who say they’re still without service. How is the T-Mobile network in your part of the country?

Source: Ajit Pai (Twitter)