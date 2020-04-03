T-Mobile shares an update on customers’ phone usage during coronavirus pandemic

Last month T-Mobile revealed some info on how its customers were using the network as they began to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today T-Mo has some more stats to share.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, reports that mobile hotspot usage has increased 60% as T-Mo customers use their smartphones to share an internet connection with other devices.

Use of collaboration tools like Skype, Slack, and Webex has grown 87% as T-Mobile customers use these apps to communicate with their co-workers, friends, and family from home. Use of educational tools like Google Classroom and Khan Academy has grown a whopping 135% as kids are homeschooling.

Folks are using the T-Mobile network more to entertain and feed themselves, too. Video game usage over T-Mo’s network has increased 85% and food delivery apps are being used 23% more.

As many people self-isolate and work from home to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it makes sense that they would rely more on these apps and services to help keep them connected and entertained. It’s interesting to see just how much usage of communication, education, and food delivery apps has grown in recent weeks.

Has your phone usage changed at all in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak? If so, how?

Source: Neville Ray (Twitter)