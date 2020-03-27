T-Mobile asks FCC for permission to operate on 2.5GHz band in Philadelphia

A new filing submitted by T-Mobile to the FCC this week has revealed the carrier’s desire to use 2.5GHz spectrum in Philadelphia.

In an application filed with the FCC, T-Mobile says it’d like special temporary authority (STA) to operate on the 2570-2630MHz band in Philadelphia that’s currently licensed or leased to Sprint or one of Sprint’s affiliates. Sprint has already consented to T-Mo’s use of the spectrum.

T-Mobile explains that this STA will allow it to test 2.5GHz equipment with the T-Mo network, enabling it to more quickly integrate the use of 2.5GHz spectrum into its existing operations through the country when the T-Mobile-Sprint merger is completed.

“Further, the testing will allow T-Mobile to consider real-world data from existing consumer devices capable of using the 2.5GHz band,” T-Mo explains in its application.

Sprint’s 2.5GHz spectrum is an important part of the merger for T-Mobile. T-Mo has said that it plans to combine those mid-band airwaves with its existing low-band and high-band spectrum to create a 5G “layer cake” for its network.

T-Mobile is likely eager to get that 2.5GHz spectrum into its network as soon as possible, which explains why it wants permission from the FCC to operate on this 2.5GHz spectrum in Philadelphia as its merger with Sprint nears completion.

Thanks Ben!

Via: FierceWireless

Source: FCC