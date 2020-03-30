OnePlus 8 launch event happening April 14th

The next big things from OnePlus will be officially revealed in just two weeks.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be introduced at a launch event on April 14th. This is an online-only reveal, but that means that everyone gets to tune in when the event starts at 11:00 am EST/8:00 am PST.

With its new phones, OnePlus is placing a focus on speed, and the company has even already confirmed a couple of features of its new devices. OnePlus says that it’s prepping a “full series of 5G devices” and that it’s also planning to show a new display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Rumors have suggested that the OnePlus 8 series will include a couple of phones, the 8 and 8 Pro. Both models will purportedly have a Snapdragon 865 processor, but it’s said that the 8 Pro could have a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen while the 8 has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both screens are expected to adopt a hole-punch design for their selfie camera.

It’s also rumored that the OnePlus 8 Pro could have a quad rear camera setup that includes two 48MP sensors, an 8MP telephoto camera, and 5MP color filter. The OnePlus 8 is expected to have three rear cameras, including a 48MP cam, a 16MP snapper, and a 2MP camera.

We’ve heard rumblings that the OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging, which would be a first for OnePlus. Another first for the 8 Pro could be an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

While there’s been no official confirmation of a T-Mobile launch for the OnePlus 8 series yet, it’s definitely a possibility that the new phones will arrive on T-Mo’s shelves. The previous three OnePlus flagships have been sold by T-Mobile, including the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren that rolled out alongside T-Mo’s low-band 5G network.

Source: OnePlus