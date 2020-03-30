T-Mobile updating OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Galaxy S8 and S8+

T-Mobile’s got a couple of new updates rolling out over the air.

First up, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is receiving an update from T-Mobile that bumps it up to version 10.0.31.HD61CB. Included in the update are 5G feature enhancements, the March 2020 Android security patches, and general bug fixes.

You should see this update hit your OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren in the next few days, but if you don’t feel like waiting, you can also check for it manually by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

Updates for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ also began rolling out recently. The T-Mobile Galaxy S8 is moving to version G950USQS7DTB3 while the S8+ is getting version G955USQS7DTB3. Included in both updates are the March 2020 Android security patches.

Just like the OnePlus update, you Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners should see your updates arrive in the coming days. You’ve also got the option of checking for it by selecting Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+, let us know when your update arrives!

UPDATE: A few OnePlus 7 Pro owners say that they got an update this morning, too, and it looks like the March 1, 2020 Android security patches are included.

