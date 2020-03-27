T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra updates now rolling out
T-Mobile Galaxy S20 series owners, there’s a new update now headed your way.
T-Mo’s Galaxy S20 is now receiving an update to version G981USQU1ATCM while the Galaxy S20+ is being updated to version G986USQU1ATCM and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is being bumped up to version G988USQU1ATCM. The S20 update is 502.16MB, the S20+’s is 439.93MB, and the S20 Ultra’s is 433.76MB.
These updates are based on the March 1, 2020 security patch level and, according to T-Mo, include “general bug fixes and system improvements”. Some Galaxy S20 models were recently updated with camera improvements that fix the autofocus issues that some people were having, but there’s no mention of any camera enhancements in the changelogs for these updates from T-Mobile so it’s unclear if they’re in there.
Several TmoNews readers received their updates overnight, so if you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you should see your update arrive soon. You can also check manually by going into Settings > Software Update > Download and install.
Let us know when you’ve installed the update and if you see any autofocus improvements in the camera or any other changes!
Thanks Moshe, Michael, Daryl, Garreth, Joseph, Derek, Mr P, and Jonathan!