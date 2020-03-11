California AG Xavier Becerra will not appeal judge’s T-Mobile-Sprint merger ruling

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement that she won’t be appealing the judge’s decision to allow T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger to go forward, California’s AG has now made a similar announcement.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will not appeal the judge’s decision last month to reject the state AGs’ lawsuit against the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Becerra announced today that the California Department of Justice has struck a deal with T-Mo and Sprint regarding their merger.

Here are the requirements that T-Mobile must meet as part of its settlement with California:

  • Make its low-cost T-Mobile Connect plans available in California for at least 5 years. These plans include 2GB of data for $15 per month and 5GB for $25.
  • T-Mobile customers can keep their T-Mobile plans held in February 2019 for a total of five years.
  • Project 10 Million, part of the New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0 move that will offer a free hotspot device and 100GB of free broadband internet per year for five years to 10 million low-income households. These households can also purchase select Wi-Fi tablets at cost.
  • All current T-Mobile and Sprint employees in California must receive an offer of “substantially similar employment” with New T-Mobile. Also, the number of New T-Mobile employees in California will be equal to or greater than the current number of T-Mobile and Sprint employees.
  • Open a new customer support center in Kingsburg, CA that will create approximately 1,000 new jobs.
  • Increase participation in employee Diversity and Inclusion program to 60% within 3 years.
  • Reimburse California and other states that participated in merger lawsuit for the costs of the investigation and litigation, up to a total of $15 million.

Becerra and James were the two state AGs leading the lawsuit against the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. The two announced their lawsuit to block the merger back in June 2019, arguing that the deal would “substanitally” lessen competition in wireless, that prices would be higher, and that there would be a “substantial loss” of retail jobs.

The trial began in December 2019 with 14 state attorneys general opposing the deal, including New York and California. Judge Victor Marrero ultimately rejected the states’ lawsuit, saying in his ruling that the merger is not likely to lessen competition and that Sprint “does not have a sustainable long-term competitive strategy.”

While T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger has cleared most of the hurdles on its way to completion, there are still a couple of things standing in its way. The California Public Utilities Commission is the final of 19 state PUCs that need to weigh in on the deal, and the CPUC has said that it won’t make a final decision until April 16th.

The merger is also facing a Tunney Act review for any possible antitrust concerns. It’s unclear when Judge Timothy Kelly, who is conducting the review, will reach a decision.

T-Mobile has said that its merger could close as soon as April 1st, but with Kelly being quiet about his ruling and the CPUC waiting until April 16th to make its decision, hitting that April 1st merger closure could be difficult.

Source: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

  • Bilesha Welton

    Aka someone got paid.

  • Trevnerdio

    Great, so can we get this stupid show on the road then? Damn.

  • Shaun Michalak

    The California Public Utilities Commission is the final of 19 state PUCs
    that need to weigh in on the deal, and the CPUC has said that it won’t make a final decision until April 16th.

    With that being said, if it was not for that, I bet that T-Mobile would have told California to bug off on the deal.. But, being smart, they do not want to take a chance at more problems by doing so.. So in my opinion, I think it is bunk, that T-Mobile is now having to pay the lawsuit fees for someone to sue them, and then lost.. I also think that it is crap that they have to open a new facility in California, and turn the other cheek, just to pacify these people, just to get it passed and not to hold it up any longer.. If not for this one thing, of the California PUC and T-Mobile needing their approval, I bet T-Mobile would never have agreed to those 2 things..

    If it was me, I would agree to it for now, then in 5 years when the contract is up, I would run like heck of of that state.. After all, California is the one state that is the most unstable, makes the worst decisions, etc of all of the other states.. It is like they are being run by a bunch of brainless idiots, so you never know what kind of laws and regulations that they are going to put into effect that the company is going have to deal with.. Think about it.. This is the same state that made it illegal for a person (semi driver) to live in California, and be their own independent contractor, and transport goods for other companies.. But if they move out of state, and come to California to do the work, then it is OK. This is the kind of crazy laws that they are passing..

    • Dominimmiv

      This is the state that has the 5th largest economy in the WORLD, has expanded Medicaid so all adults can get health coverage, has the most beautiful geography and is the entertainment capital of the world. Not to mention we can go swimming at the beach and then go snow skiing 2 hours later in the mountains…..Yeah we are confused ones….

      • Trevnerdio

        It’s a beautiful state. It’s just a shame it’s getting bent over without lube by the people that live there.

      • Shaun Michalak

        First, of course it is the 5th largest.. It is a large state, and has the highest average cost to live of pretty much any other state.. I have never been there, but I highly doubt that you can go there and buy a gallon of milk in most of the state, for under $1.50 a gallon.. the higher the cost of living the higher the economy is going to be..

        PS.. You say you have the highest.. Well, you also have the highest gas tax/price, almost the highest homeless rate, etc.. CA is the 4th highest in the country.. 4 times higher then my state, and about 10 times higher then Mississippi..

        Still, I am not talking about the average person, or landmarks.. I am talking about the people who run things, make the laws, etc.. Having a beach and skying has nothing to do with that.. and just as much as it doesn’t, it also means it will have absolutely no effect on a company like T-Mobile running a business..

        You say ” has expanded Medicaid so all adults can get health coverage”.. Well, lets think about that.. Medicaid is backed by federal tax dollars.. If “all adults” get it as you say, that means that includes illegal immigrants that may have never even worked a day in this country in their life.. So I am supposed to feel that it is a good accomplishment, that I am paying taxes, so that an illegal alien that never put even a penny into the system, and is was not even born here, can get a free ride?? Can you please explain to me how me, and all the other people out there that are making minimum wage, and barely able to pay their bills, should feel honored to pay more hour so that someone doing nothing can get a free ride?? Call me skeptical, but I doubt that the millions of people barely making their bills, if they are at all, will happen to agree with you, that it is a good thing.. just saying..

        PS.., “has the most beautiful geography”.. I will just say this.. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder..

        • Dominimmiv

          Yes we do pay higher taxes. Milk and gas cost more. Sure we have quite a few undocumented people. Some people have trouble with the high cost of living. Saying that no one is forced to live here. Ask the average person if they would trade where the live for the ice storms back east, the sub zero weather in the Dakota’s or the sweltering humidity in the south and you will get the same answer:
          Hell No!
          If the best place to live became as cheap as Mississippi then 100 million people would live here and that would be non-sustainable.

  • Jay Holm

    These state AG’s need to back off, the DOJ has already approved it!!!

  • vrm

    The AGs sued t-mobile and lost ! And now t-mobile should pay the corrupt lawyers’ cost ? State sanctioned class action lawsuit aka ambulance chasing event ?

  • Gator5000e

    Bloomberg is reporting that an administrative law judge with the California Public Utilities Commission is recommending the CPUC approve the two wireless carriers’ merger at the meeting on April 16th.

  • Mister Thursday

    Finally! I can’t wait for T-Mobile to close this merger and start utilizing the new spectrum to make their network even better. Politics as usual….

  • BillBurnett

    This agreement reads like extortion by CA and the states that lost the lawsuit.

