New York AG James says she won’t appeal T-Mobile-Sprint lawsuit decision

Shortly after a judge rejected the lawsuit by state attorneys general trying to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, there was speculation that the states could try to appeal the decision. However, one of the leaders of the lawsuit has said that they will not appeal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said today that she won’t appeal the decision in the T-Mobile-Sprint merger case. Rather than appeal, James says she’d like to work with the carriers to help consumers get the best service and prices.

“After a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case,” James explained in a statement. “Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York.”

This decision is notable because James was one of the two leaders of the lawsuit against T-Mobile and Sprint’s deal. The other was California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra hasn’t said whether he or any of the other 12 states involved in the lawsuit plan to appeal the judge’s decision in the lawsuit.

While the T-Mobile-Sprint merger did get one step closer to completion with the judge’s ruling, it’s still got a few more hurdles to clear before it actually goes through. Those include a possible appeal from the other states in the case as well as a necessary approval from the California Public Utilities Commission. The deal is also facing a Tunney Act review for any possible antitrust issues.

As we wait to see what’ll happen next with the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, you can find New York AG Letitia James’ full statement below.

“I’d like to thank California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the 12 additional attorneys general from around the nation for their partnership throughout this lawsuit. After a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case. Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York. We are gratified that this process has yielded commitments from T-Mobile to create jobs in Rochester and engage in robust national diversity initiatives that will connect our communities with good jobs and technology. We are committed to continuing to fight for affordability and access for all of New York’s mobile customers.”

Source: New York Attorney General Letitia James