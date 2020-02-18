watchOS 6.1.3 update released by Apple
Apple Watch owners, there’s a new update now coming your way.
watchOS 6.1.3 is now available, and you can grab it by going to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone.
The update is a small one, but it does bring improvements and bug fixes. Apple says that watchOS 6.1.3 includes a fix for an issue that prevented the Apple Watch’s irregular heart rhythm notification from working as it should in Iceland. That issue may not really affect those of us in the U.S. on T-Mobile, but hey, it’s still good to see bugs being squashed.
If you’ve got an Apple Watch strapped to your wrist, be sure to grab the watchOS 6.1.3 update when you get the chance!