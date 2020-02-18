T-Mobile Galaxy Tab S6, S8 Active, and S8 are receiving updates
T-Mobile and Samsung have some more software updates going out this week.
First up, the T-Mobile Galaxy Tab S6 is receiving a 205.17MB update to version T867USQS2ATA1. This update brings the February 1, 2020 Android security patches to the tablet.
Also being updated today is T-Mobile’s Galaxy S8 Active. This update is 137.43MB in size and bumps the S8 Active to version G892USQS6CTA4, and it also includes the February 1, 2020 security patches.
Finally, T-Mobile is sending out updates to its Galaxy S8 and S8+. Unfortunately for owners of those models, the February 2020 security patches don’t appear to be included here. Instead, the phones are remaining on the December 2019 security patches that they got in December.
Samsung says that this new update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ brings improved camera performance, but it doesn’t go into any further details about what that might entail.
Thanks Brent and Mr P!