T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer free Ruby Tuesday, grand prize 007 trip to Los Angeles next week
After offering a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper yesterday, T-Mobile Tuesdays will have another special food offer next week.
On Tuesday, February 25th, T-Mobile customers can score a free appetizer from Ruby Tuesday. Also available will be 10 free 4×6 photo prints from Walgreens and $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
T-Mobile Tuesdays is offering a free Taco Bell item this week — either Chip with Nacho Cheese Sauce, Crunchy Taco Supreme, or Medium Soft Drink — so that offer may return next week, too, but T-Mo doesn’t say for sure. Other deals that could continue to be available next week include up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com and reserved Post Malone tickets from Live Nation.
Next week’s grand prize winner will get a trip to a fan event for the new James Bond film No Time To Die. This prize includes a trip to Los Angeles, CA, from April 5th-7th for a No Time To Die fan event at TCL Chinese Theatre. The winner will receive round trip airfare for two, transfers between the airport and hotel, two nights in a hotel, two tickets to the fan event, and a check for $1,542 (including $300 for food) to cover taxes or travel expenses.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays