T-Mobile OnePlus 6T now getting its Android 10 update

OnePlus 6T owners, T-Mobile has a Valentine’s Day treat for you in the form of a major update.

The T-Mobile OnePlus 6T is now receiving its Android 10 update. It’s build A6013_34_191228 and it comes in at a hefty 1652.9MB.

Along with a bump to Android 10, the update brings the December 2019 Android security patches and “UE-B AGNSS only” mode for UMTS and LTE. Some stability and bug fixes are included in there, too.

With Android 10, OnePlus has added more customization settings, like the ability to choose your favorite clock style and fingerprint animation on the lock screen. Smart Display in Ambient Mode can display info like Music, Weather, and Calendar based on what makes more sense at a particular time, and there are privacy improvements like the ability to allow an app to request your location all the time, only while using the app, or not at all.

The update also adds a feature called Game Space, which gives you more control over your mobile gaming with features like Graphics Optimization and Fnatic Mode, which promises to “supercharge your gaming experience” by optimizing features like the CPU, GPU, and RAM.

T-Mobile OnePlus 6T owners are starting to get this update over the air today, but if you want your helping of Android 10 right away, you can check for it manually by launching the Settings app and selecting System > System update > Check for update.

Let us know when your OnePlus 6T gets its Android 10 update!

Thanks, Deej!