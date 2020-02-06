T-Mobile CEO John Legere teases new Un-carrier announcement coming soon

T-Mobile has another Un-carrier move in the works.

CEO John Legere teased a new Un-carrier move during T-Mobile’s Q4 2019 earnings call today. He didn’t give any details on what T-Mo might be planning for the announcement, but he did say the announcement should come later this quarter, which ends on March 31st.

“Yep, that’s right, we’re working on another Un-carrier announcement,” Legere said. “Our team of evil geniuses are hard at work on plans to announce our next Un-carrier move that should come later this quarter. Because you know we’ll never stop changing this industry for the better. Stay tuned for more, and let the speculation games begin.”

T-Mo’s previous Un-carrier news was New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0, which included three different moves that it’ll implement if the T-Mobile-Sprint merger is completed. Since that Un-carrier announcement is dependant on the merger happening, it’ll be interesting to see what T-Mobile has planned for its upcoming announcement and if it’s another merger-related move or if it’s something that’ll be implemented regardless of the deal’s outcome.

Do you have any ideas of what the next Un-carrier move could be?

Source: T-Mobile (YouTube)

  • Shaun Michalak

    I would like to see something to make them more competitive with things.. Lets be honest.. T-Mobile does not exactly have the lowest priced phones around.. and I am not expecting them to start giving away free smartphones to everyone, every year.. But if say, their competitor is selling the phone for $400, have it for $350..

    On their Metro end, I would just like to see them have a competitive price plan.. On sale, if you want 4 lines through Metro, it costs $120 a month.. Verizon has the same for $100 month.. Phones are no different.. Last I checked, Metro did not have a single smart phone for under $100 that you could buy outright.. Yet just about every MVNO competitor to them has one starting at about $50.

    Sad part is, their whole “un-carrier” things was about being cheaper, offer things that their competitors do not, etc.. Things that made them look like they at least were thinking about their customers.. Anymore, T-Mobile actually is not any different then AT&T or Verizon in phones, plans, prices, etc… They have nothing that really makes them stand out any more.. Just look at AT&T prepaid.. Right now, you can get service though them, for unlimited talk, text, and 8gigs of data for $25 a month.. T-Mobile’s lowest priced plan on prepaid.. $40..

    I just do not see any of that “uncarrier” attitude from them much any more..

    • g2a5b0e

      So you’re basically saying you want T-Mobile to have the cheapest phones & the cheapest service, but you still want high quality.

      Makes sense.

  • ewilts

    My guess is that their “UnCarrier” announcement will be that there is no extra charge for 5G.

    • Timbo1

      There is no extra charge already.

      • the martian ambassador

        I’m not sure what that means. Let’s say you are on an original T-Mobile One plan which is no longer available, now replaced for new customers by Magenta. If you purchase a 5G phone and activate it on your existing plan, is it going to be 4G or 5G ? Or do you have to change to another new plan to get 5G and possibly forfeit any grandfathered benefits you had ?

        • Timbo1

          There is no extra charge for 5G. I have the OnePlus McLaren and my bill did not go up. I’m pretty sure it’s in Tmobile’s marketing for 5G too that they don’t charge extra for 5G.

  • Dia Mortensen

    I just wish Metro would let you swap out SIM cards without re registering the new phone.

  • Fan_Atl77

    John Legere is leaving, sooner than announced…maybe Not, but you Never know, lol

  • dickhammer

    The ultimate un-carrier move would be to remove sales goals for reps.

  • I wish it would be their in-home internet product launching. Would LOVE to ditch Spectrum!

