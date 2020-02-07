Moto G Stylus coming to Metro by T-Mobile with triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Motorola introduced a pair of new phones today, and one of them is headed to Metro by T-Mobile.

The Moto G Stylus comes with a built-in pen to offer an affordable alternative to the stylus-equipped options from Samsung and LG. When you unsheath the stylus from the phone’s body, the new Moto Note app will launch to help you quickly begin jotting down notes, even if the phone is locked.

You’ll be drawing with that stylus on a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with a hole-punch where its 16MP selfie camera lives. Around back is a triple cam setup with a 48MP main sensor that uses Quad Pixel tech to comebine four pixels into one for a sharper 12MP shot. There’s a 16MP action camera that’ll take ultra-wide angle videos even in landscape mode, too, plus a 2MP macro camera for close-up photos. A laser autofocus is included in the setup as well.

The body of the Moto G Stylus also features a fingerprint reader on its backside, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, dual stereo speakers, and a USB-C port for recharging the 4000mAh battery. The whole body is water repellent to protect from splashes as well.

Inside the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a micro SD card slot.

Motorola is preloading the Moto G Stylus with Android 10, and the company promises it’ll be a bloatware-free experience. And for the mobile gamers out there, Motorola has made a new Moto Gametime app that’ll block interruptions so that you can focus on playing.

The Moto G Stylus will be available unlocked in the U.S. this spring for $299.99. It’ll subsequently be available on Metro by T-Mobile as well as Verizon and Republic Wireless.

There aren’t a ton of Android phones out there that come with a stylus included. That’s pretty much just the Samsung Galaxy Note series and the LG Stylo models. Of those, the former are pricier flagships, and so it’s great to see Motorola not only getting in on the stylus-equipped smartphone game, but doing so with a more affordable option.

Motorola’s other new phone is the Moto G Power. This one’s highlight feature is its 5000mAh battery that Moto says will last for up to three days on a single charge.

The Moto G Power shares several features with the Moto G Stylus, including the Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 6.4-inch FHD+ display, and dual stereo speakers. There are a few differences to be aware of, though, like the Moto G Power coming with 64GB of storage, though there is a microSD slot here if you need more storage.

There’s a triple rear camera setup on the Moto G Power, but it’s a bit different than the one on the Moto G Stylus. The Power’s rear camera array includes a 16MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide cam with 118-degree field of view, and 2MP macro cam. Around front is a 16MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel tech.

While Metro by T-Mobile isn’t among the carriers that’ll be getting the Moto G Power, the phone will be sold unlocked this spring for $249.99.

Source: Motorola