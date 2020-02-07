T-Mobile OnePlus 7T, Galaxy Note 10, and Note 10+ receiving updates
T-Mobile is now pushing updates to a trio of recent Android flagships.
The T-Mobile OnePlus 7T update bumps the phone to version 10.0.6.HD63CB and is 286.0MB in size. Included are the December 2019 Android security patches as well as some improved system stability and bug fixes.
T-Mo hasn’t published an official changelog for the update yet, so it’s not known exactly what improvements or bug fixes might be packed into this update.
Some OP7T owners might be disappointed that it’s now February 2020 and they’re just getting the December 2019 security patches, but the unlocked OnePlus 7T is also behind in security updates. The most recent update was released in December with the November 2019 security patches.
Also being updated today are T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ models. These phones are being updated to versions N970USQS2BTA7 and N975USQS2BTA7, respectively, and they’re both getting the February 1, 2020 Android security patches.
Thanks Aaron!
Source: Reddit