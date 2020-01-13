T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e now receiving January security update
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners, T-Mobile’s got a new update for you to help make your Monday better.
The new update is now rolling out to T-Mobile’s Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. Galaxy S10 owners can expect a bump to version G973USQS2CSL1, while S10+ owners should watch for version G975USQS2CSL1 and S10e users will get version G970USQS2CSL1.
This update comes in at around 200MB and includes the January 1, 2020 Android security patches. There’s no word yet on any other changes that might be included, but I’ll update this post if more tweaks are found.
T-Mobile is now sending this update over the air to the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e models, so if you’ve got one of those phones, you should see it over the coming days. It’s good to see T-Mo keeping the S10 series up-to-date, especially since it’s less than one year old and is still one of Samsung’s flagship phones.
Let us know when your Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e is updated!
