T-Mobile confirms more mid-band LTE capacity upgrades

After taking a short break for the holidays, T-Mobile is back today with another round of mid-band LTE upgrades.

T-Mobile confirmed today that it’s performed hundreds of mid-band LTE capacity upgrades over the past two weeks. These upgrades include both AWS and PCS spectrum.

Some of the lucky cities that got an upgrade include Dallas Center, IA; Nashville, TN; Maple Shade, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; and Gresham, OR.

You can peruse the full list of cities that’ve been upgraded this time around down below. Is your city included?

  • Anaheim, CA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Pomona, CA
  • Collbran, CO
  • Colorado Springs, CO
  • Milford, DE
  • Anthony, FL
  • Clewiston, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Miami, FL
  • Tampa, FL
  • Woodstock, GA
  • Boise, ID
  • Worley, ID
  • Oak Brook, IL
  • Dallas Center, IA
  • Bastrop, LA
  • Camden, ME
  • Castine, ME
  • Cumberland, MD
  • North Dighton, MA
  • Howard City, MI
  • Rose City, MI
  • Princeton, MN
  • Festus, MO
  • Nixa, MO
  • Bridgewater, NJ
  • Hammonton, NJ
  • Keyport, NJ
  • Maple Shade, NJ
  • Mullica Hill, NJ
  • Plainfield, NJ
  • Vineland, NJ
  • Woodbine, NJ
  • Scotch Plains, NJ
  • Brooklyn, NY
  • Corinth, NY
  • Hammond, NY
  • New York, NY
  • Ridgewood, NY
  • Roslyn Heights, NY
  • Blanche, NC
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Durham, NC
  • Huntersville, NC
  • Maple Hill, NC
  • Newton, NC
  • Wilson, NC
  • Winston Salem, NC
  • Coquille, OR
  • Gresham, OR
  • Bushkill, PA
  • Chambersburg, PA
  • Hanover, PA
  • Leola, PA
  • Lititz, PA
  • Mercersburg, PA
  • Saint Thomas, PA
  • Sugar Grove, PA
  • San Juan, PR
  • Nashville, TN
  • Paige, TX
  • Mission, TX
  • Rio Grande City, TX
  • Temple, TX
  • Orderville, UT
  • Provo, UT
  • Fairfax, VA
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Gallagher, WV
  • Baggs, WY
  • Douglas, WY
  • Hanna, WY

Source: Neville Ray (Twitter)

  • Wilfred Williams

    Stay far away from T-Mobile if you live in my home state of Georgia. I can say that at least where Sprint has coverage it works great because I’m a customer. I’ve had T-Mobile for years on the promise that the network will get better in my area but that was all a lie so I switched. If this merger goes through then I’m switching to AT&T. I know from my own experience that T-Mobile will come up short and not follow through just like these network upgrade announcements on this website. Also whoever gave me a downvote can hate on my opinion all they want but facts are facts and I’m sticking by them. If T-Mobile performed better than I wouldn’t have to gripe but they’re not. Lack of low band deployment is really hurting them here in Georgia. I know that at times I roam on Sprint but at least I always have a low band connection all the time no matter what and that makes a big difference. T-Mobile is lackluster in central Georgia and I have to be honest and call it how I see it regardless of who gets offended.

    • Sharti24

      Lol you finally switched?

  • Sharti24

    Crickets $40 unlimited data you cant beat

    • Wilfred Williams

      A lot of people I know have Cricket and are heavily throttled so I stay away. It’s a good deal but I prefer postpaid service.

      • Sharti24

        You get Volte with sprint?

        • Wilfred Williams

          Yep.

