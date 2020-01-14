T-Mobile confirms more mid-band LTE capacity upgrades
After taking a short break for the holidays, T-Mobile is back today with another round of mid-band LTE upgrades.
T-Mobile confirmed today that it’s performed hundreds of mid-band LTE capacity upgrades over the past two weeks. These upgrades include both AWS and PCS spectrum.
Some of the lucky cities that got an upgrade include Dallas Center, IA; Nashville, TN; Maple Shade, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; and Gresham, OR.
You can peruse the full list of cities that’ve been upgraded this time around down below. Is your city included?
- Anaheim, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Pomona, CA
- Collbran, CO
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Milford, DE
- Anthony, FL
- Clewiston, FL
- Jacksonville, FL
- Miami, FL
- Tampa, FL
- Woodstock, GA
- Boise, ID
- Worley, ID
- Oak Brook, IL
- Dallas Center, IA
- Bastrop, LA
- Camden, ME
- Castine, ME
- Cumberland, MD
- North Dighton, MA
- Howard City, MI
- Rose City, MI
- Princeton, MN
- Festus, MO
- Nixa, MO
- Bridgewater, NJ
- Hammonton, NJ
- Keyport, NJ
- Maple Shade, NJ
- Mullica Hill, NJ
- Plainfield, NJ
- Vineland, NJ
- Woodbine, NJ
- Scotch Plains, NJ
- Brooklyn, NY
- Corinth, NY
- Hammond, NY
- New York, NY
- Ridgewood, NY
- Roslyn Heights, NY
- Blanche, NC
- Charlotte, NC
- Durham, NC
- Huntersville, NC
- Maple Hill, NC
- Newton, NC
- Wilson, NC
- Winston Salem, NC
- Coquille, OR
- Gresham, OR
- Bushkill, PA
- Chambersburg, PA
- Hanover, PA
- Leola, PA
- Lititz, PA
- Mercersburg, PA
- Saint Thomas, PA
- Sugar Grove, PA
- San Juan, PR
- Nashville, TN
- Paige, TX
- Mission, TX
- Rio Grande City, TX
- Temple, TX
- Orderville, UT
- Provo, UT
- Fairfax, VA
- Norfolk, VA
- Gallagher, WV
- Baggs, WY
- Douglas, WY
- Hanna, WY
Source: Neville Ray (Twitter)