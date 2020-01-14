Galaxy S20+ leaks again, this time in hands-on video

If you liked what you saw of that Galaxy S20+ that leaked a couple of days ago, there’s more where that came from.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has leaked out again, including an appearance in a brief hands-on video. Thanks to the video from XDA-Developers, we get a glimpse of the S20+ with its display turned on as well as the back of the phone and its sides.

A photo has also surfaced that shows the Galaxy S20+ next to the Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S20+ is noticeably taller. For reference, the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inch screen and measures 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm.

As for the Galaxy S20+, today’s leak confirms that it has a display resolution of 3200×1440 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s no concrete info on the screen size, but rumors say it could be a 6.9-inch display.

An ultrasonic fingerprint reader is built into the display. The leak also confirms that the Galaxy S20+ will support a 120Hz refresh rate, making it the first Samsung phone to offer a refresh rate higher than 60Hz. A higher refresh rate helps to make animations and scrolling look smoother. The bad news is that you’ll only be able to use that 120Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution. The WQHD+ resolution doesn’t support 120Hz, meaning you’ll be bumped back down to 60Hz.

Other specs for this Galaxy S20+ include 12GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The battery has a rated capacity of 4500mAh (typical capacity of 4370mAh), and there’s support for 25W fast charging to help you refill that battery more quickly.

Unfortunately, today’s leak confirms that Samsung is dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack with the Galaxy S20+. The headphone jack was still included with last year’s Galaxy S10 series phones, and Samsung was one of the last major smartphone makers still including that feature in their flagship phones. That’s changing with the Galaxy S20+, though. Samsung does include some AKG USB-C earbuds in the box in case.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S20+ as well as the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra on February 11th. Considering how frequently the phone has been leaking lately, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it a bit more before that event. Based on what has leaked so far, are you looking forward to the Galaxy S20+ and Samsung’s other new Galaxy S flagships?

