Samsung Galaxy S20+ appears in leaked photos with four rear cameras, hole-punch display

Can’t wait until next month to see Samsung’s next big thing? It looks like you won’t have to.

Several photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ have leaked out today. The images shared by XDA-Developers give us our first clear look at Samsung’s next flagship and confirm that the company is skipping the numbers 11 through 19 and moving to S20 for its next Galaxy S model.

The front of the phone definitely looks like a Galaxy S flagship, boasting slim bezels and a small chin. The source of the photos says that the display is less curved than previous models, so much so that it felt flat. At the top of the display is an Infinity O hole-punch like the one on the Galaxy Note 10, but this one is said to be smaller than the Note’s.

The rear camera bump is housing four camera sensors. The main one is said to be a 12MP 1.8μm sensor, and it’s expected that the others could include ultra-wide, telephoto, and macro lenses. There’s a microphone in the rear camera array, too, as well as a flash.

On the right side of the Galaxy S20+ are the volume and power buttons. Samsung is not expected to include a dedicated Bixby button on this device.

There are a couple of details on the internals of the Galaxy S20+ that’ve leaked today, too. Samsung will reportedly launch 4G and 5G versions of this Galaxy S20+, but the U.S. may only get the 5G variant. It’s expected that the S20+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

T-Mobile has launched Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships for years now, and so it’s likely that we’ll see this Galaxy S20+ on T-Mo’s shelves as well. Rumors say that it could be the middle version of the trio of new Galaxy S phones, with the regular Galaxy S20 being the entry-model and a Galaxy S20 Ultra being the highest end version.

Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th, and we’ll likely meet all three models of the Galaxy S20 there.

Source: XDA-Developers