T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active now receiving security update
We’ve seen several Samsung devices get updated by T-Mobile in the past couple of weeks, and now we can add another model to that list.
T-Mobile’s Galaxy S8 Active is now receiving an update to version G892USQS6CSL2. It comes in at 139.89MB and includes the December 1, 2019 Android security patches.
This update is now rolling out over the air, so if you’re rocking a T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active, you ought to see it hit your device soon. If you’re feeling impatient, you can always check for the update manually by launching the Settings app and selecting “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.
A security update like this one may not be the most exciting thing ever, but it is nice to see T-Mobile and Samsung continue to regularly update the Galaxy S8 Active as we pass the phone’s second birthday.
Thanks, Brent!