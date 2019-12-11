T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Galaxy Tab S4 getting updates
T-Mobile recently pushed out software updates for a couple of Samsung devices, including the new Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.
The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is getting an update to version N976USQU1ASL3 that weighs in at 194.64MB. According to T-Mobile, this update includes “QC patches to improve stability”. It’s based on the December 1, 2019 Android security patch level.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S4 is being updated to version T837TUVS4BSK1. This 153.83MB update includes the November 1, 2019 security patches.
Both of these updates are now rolling out over the air, so you should see ’em on your device soon if you haven’t already. If you’re feeling impatient, you can also check for your update manually by jumping into the Settings app and tapping on “Software update” and then “Download updates manually”.
UPDATE: T-Mobile is also updating its Galaxy S9 and S9+ to versions G960USQS7CSK3 and G965USQS7CSK3, respectively. Both updates include the December 1, 2019 security patches.
Thanks, Debjit, Nick, Marcus, and What people call me!