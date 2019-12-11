Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday will include free Whopper, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G prize
After handing out free coffee this week, T-Mobile will be giving customers free burgers next Tuesday.
T-Mo customers can get a free Whopper from Burger King on Tuesday, December 17th. Also available will be an offer for $25 off a purchase of $50 plus free shipping from Harry & David, a retailer that sells gift baskets, cakes and pies, pears and fruits, and wine.
A Walgreens deal coming next week will offer 65% off holiday photo cards, while Shell will give $0.10 off per gallon of gas and Booking.com will offer up to 40% off hotels. Finally, T-Mobile customers can get one of the three following Taco Bell items for free: Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, a Crunchy Taco Supreme, or a Mountain Dew Baja Blast.
For next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays prize, T-Mo will be helping some lucky people get onto its new 5G network. Four grand prize winners will each get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G along with a check for $470 to use for taxes or other expenses.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays