Apple releases iOS 13.3 update with new Communication Limits feature, bug fixes, and more
Apple’s got another update ready for you iPhone and iPad owners.
iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 are now available for download. This update brings with it several notable features, including one that should make parents happy. Communication Limits is being added to Screen Time so that parents can control who their children can contact in the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps. The contact list for kids lets parents manage who appear on their children’s devices.
There are updates for the Apple News and Stocks, app, like the ability to easily like or dislike Apple News stories with a tap and new “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories in Stocks. Apple is also adding support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari, giving users another option for two-factor authentication.
Other improvements in iOS 13.3 include a fix for an issue that could cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent in Messages, a fix for an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly appear as off, and a fix for an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected.
The full iOS 13.3 changelog can be found below. You can install it by going into Settings > General > Software Update. Also of note is that Apple today released an update to watchOS 6.1.1 for the Apple Watch that includes “important security updates”. It’s available in the Watch app on your iPhone.
iOS 13.3 includes improvements, bug fixes and additional parental controls for Screen Time.
Screen Time
- New parental controls provide more communication limits over who their children can call, FaceTime, or Message
- Contact list for children lets parents manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices
Apple News
- New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers
- Easily like or dislike stories with a tap
Stocks
- Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French
- Continue reading with links to related stories or more stories from the same publication
- “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:
- Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos
- Adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari
- Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages
- Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts
- Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts
- Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar
- Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages
- Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps
- Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear
- Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off
- Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled
- Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected