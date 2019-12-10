Apple releases iOS 13.3 update with new Communication Limits feature, bug fixes, and more

Apple’s got another update ready for you iPhone and iPad owners.

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 are now available for download. This update brings with it several notable features, including one that should make parents happy. Communication Limits is being added to Screen Time so that parents can control who their children can contact in the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps. The contact list for kids lets parents manage who appear on their children’s devices.

There are updates for the Apple News and Stocks, app, like the ability to easily like or dislike Apple News stories with a tap and new “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories in Stocks. Apple is also adding support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari, giving users another option for two-factor authentication.

Other improvements in iOS 13.3 include a fix for an issue that could cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent in Messages, a fix for an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly appear as off, and a fix for an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected.

The full iOS 13.3 changelog can be found below. You can install it by going into Settings > General > Software Update. Also of note is that Apple today released an update to watchOS 6.1.1 for the Apple Watch that includes “important security updates”. It’s available in the Watch app on your iPhone.

iOS 13.3 includes improvements, bug fixes and additional parental controls for Screen Time.

Screen Time

New parental controls provide more communication limits over who their children can call, FaceTime, or Message

Contact list for children lets parents manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices

Apple News

New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers

Easily like or dislike stories with a tap

Stocks

Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French

Continue reading with links to related stories or more stories from the same publication

“Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: