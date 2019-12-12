Google’s RCS messaging has rolled out to all U.S. Android users

After kicking off an RCS messaging rollout to Android users last month, the chat features are now available to everyone.

Google’s Sanaz Ahari said today that RCS is now available to all Android users in the U.S. Ahari, who is a lead for Google’s communications suite that includes Messages, Duo, and Phone, explains that you should be sure your on the latest versions of the Messages and Carrier Services app to be able to activate RCS.

Hi everyone! RCS is now available to all users in US as of Monday. Make sure to update both Messages and Carrier Services. — Sanaz (@sanazahari) December 12, 2019

Rich Communication Services, aka RCS, is referred to as “Chat” by Google and it offers many upgrades over regular SMS texting. Those include the ability to share higher quality photos and videos, typing indicators, read receipts, and the ability to chat over Wi-Fi as well as cellular. Better group chat is another benefit of RCS, letting you do things like name groups and add and remove people from the group chat.

Google previously said that it planned to get RCS to all Android users in the U.S. by the end of 2019, and it achieved its goal with a couple weeks to spare. RCS is a big upgrade for most folks who are used to traditional text messaging, and while some people may prefer another messaging app over Google’s, those that don’t mind Messages are getting some nice new features with this rollout of RCS.

Are you using RCS in Google’s Messages app?

Source: Sanaz Ahari (Twitter)