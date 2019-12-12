Google’s RCS messaging has rolled out to all U.S. Android users

After kicking off an RCS messaging rollout to Android users last month, the chat features are now available to everyone.

Google’s Sanaz Ahari said today that RCS is now available to all Android users in the U.S. Ahari, who is a lead for Google’s communications suite that includes Messages, Duo, and Phone, explains that you should be sure your on the latest versions of the Messages and Carrier Services app to be able to activate RCS.

Rich Communication Services, aka RCS, is referred to as “Chat” by Google and it offers many upgrades over regular SMS texting. Those include the ability to share higher quality photos and videos, typing indicators, read receipts, and the ability to chat over Wi-Fi as well as cellular. Better group chat is another benefit of RCS, letting you do things like name groups and add and remove people from the group chat.

Google previously said that it planned to get RCS to all Android users in the U.S. by the end of 2019, and it achieved its goal with a couple weeks to spare. RCS is a big upgrade for most folks who are used to traditional text messaging, and while some people may prefer another messaging app over Google’s, those that don’t mind Messages are getting some nice new features with this rollout of RCS.

Are you using RCS in Google’s Messages app?

Source: Sanaz Ahari (Twitter)

  • Mickey T

    Definitely enjoying it thus far. Now I can shame iOS users when their photos and videos are crappy haha

    • mikeZo6

      iOS never crappy apple iMessage hands down the best RCS will never be close too iMessage wish it was for android people

    • Mike Smith

      Yeah you got that backwards bro iMessage is the gold standard no crappy photos.

      • Mickey T

        With RCS it’s a step in the right direction for Android. Hopefully more messaging apps will support RCS and then folks won’t have to be locked into using one app. Most iOS users I know don’t realize that iMessage counts towards their limited iCloud storage and fills it up so fast. At least with Android you’ll have unlimited storage at high quality. iMessage at the moment is still king. I’ll agree to that.

  • Jared Hylton

    It’s hit and miss with whom and what phones it seems to like to communicate between. OnePlus and Samsung seem to get along, but idk about the other stuff. I need people to test between networks with, and see if there’s issues there also. I only have tested it with T-Mobile users. Works well.

  • TheBest

    My Chat Features is stuck on Connecting…

  • Omar Boyer

    It’s not working on Verizon on a note 10 plus
    And my moms tmobile s9 also not working .
    On chat features it says it’s not supported by the carrier on both phones verizon and tmobile.

    • Marion Stevens

      Make sure that each phone has the latest version of Messages and that Carrier Services is also updated. Occasionally, I’ve found that, if an update isn’t showing in the Play Store, rebooting the phone will get it to appear.

      • Omar Boyer

        I didn’t do anything at all I just checked on both and it said connecting then connected then it said it was activated on both. Yay I tried it and it works on both

        • Marion Stevens

          Fantastic!

  • besweeet

    Somewhat ironically, it doesn’t work between Samsung Messages and Google Messages thanks to T-Mobile’s own RCS in Samsung’s app…

    • steveb944

      I always have family load up Messages when I’m helping them with initial setup.

  • Christopher Lee Sims

    It only works with someone else that’s using Google Messages. If they aren’t using that then it’s going to be sent as a sms and not a chat message. There’s supposed to be some kind of interworking between Samsung’s Messages app and Google Messages but I’m not sure when that’s supposed to happen but currently you’ll have to get people to switch over to Google Messages and download the carrier services app as well if they want to take advantage of RCS.

    • DDLAR

      It should work with anyone else that’s using RCS with Universal Profile.

  • psycho_nole

    my oneplus on t-mobile is working great between me and my buddy using his pixel 2 on verizon.
    unfortunately he’s the only person I know who even knows what rcs is. everyone else is iphone or doesn’t care.

    • Jared Hylton

      This.

  • steveb944

    Perfect timing for sharing family photos. I won’t revert to Whatsapp now which allegedly drops quality.

  • Marion Stevens

    One thing occurred to me. I know that most everyone gets unlimited SMS these days, but, if someone was on a limited plan, do RCS messages count against their allotment? I wouldn’t think so, since Google and not the carrier is handling the messages, but I’m curious to know.

    • agentill

      Good question. I wouldn’t think it does. It shouldn’t count toeards anuthany, but if it were to, I’d imagine it would count towards data, which would really suck lol but I think everything is fine

    • mikeZo6

      Yes it would count against data but super small amount like apple iMessages does.

      • marque2

        But it seems to do data.omly over wifi. I have chat turned on and can’t tell the difference. From the explanatory text though it seems like they gave us Hangouts again.

    • agentill

      According to Android Central, you wouldn’t incur any additional data charges so it’s all good.

  • agentill

    And now we wait to see of Apple supports the standard. They can hold out for now because of the RCS security questions raised over the last week or so. But they should make the move eventually.

    • mikeZo6

      correct security issue Google message app Not Encrypted unsecured

  • Marion Stevens

    I think that Apple will drag its feet for as long as possible. The one factor that could matter is if carriers start phasing out SMS. That’ll take some time, since so many applications out there rely on it, but, once we start seeing SMS winding down, Apple won’t have much of a choice. But yeah, it’ll be a few years.

    • mikeZo6

      Apple is on board if google app was encrypted LIKE iMessage

      • agentill

        Kind of a dumb reason though since they support SMS which isn’t encrypted

        • mikeZo6

          ur missing the point of RCS delivered and read is all encrypted and that’s what google app is trying to do but Not secure ( encrypted )
          nobody talking about sms text hope this helps

        • agentill

          That doesn’t make sense because RCS is just the successor to SMS, and Apple had to support SMS even if it was unencrypted. It’ll all come down to how quickly RCS is adapted by the carriers. RCS being unencrypted is irrelevant. Apple will just use that as a fake reason to hold off on the adoption of RCS

        • mikeZo6

          U don’t understand… RCS is successor to SMS BUT not the GOOGLE APP its app unsecured google is telling people to use their app unencrypted so google can see all ur stuff, RCS needs to come to stock text app that everyone uses NOW
          Apple sms is encrypted apple whole iphone is encrypted

        • agentill

          Na bro, SMS between Android and iPhones aren’t encrypted, regardless of iPhone’s tighter privacy. It would be cool if RCS was on everyone’s stock app, but Messages could end up being everyone’s stock app in the future if Google makes it that way, with the exception of Samsung. Samsung said their app supports the RCS universal profile. Once SMS dies down, Apple will support RCS. It’ll probably take a year or 2 after the carriers release their own RCS messaging app in 2020

      • Linx

        Apple knows that many people only keep their iphones because of imessage. They will never give up that exclusivity.

    • Mike Smith

      I haven’t sent an SMS in years. It’s easy to forget it still exists.

      • Jared Hylton

        In the US, and Puerto Rico/Guam/Hawai’i it’s still most common for people to use SMS/MMS. The WhatsApp/data-only craze didn’t catch on here like it did in places where they were still charged per message sent on SMS/MMS. Our mobile providers stopped that practice a long time ago, so we never stopped using SMS/MMS totally in the US.

  • mikeZo6

    No improvement cause u have use Googles message app, most people use the stock text message app that comes on all android phones and that DOES NOT have RCS misleading also Google message app NOT ENCRYPTED not secure….

  • Tim Moore

    I had the options to turn it on last night so I did and now when I go in there (on my Pixel 2 XL) it says my carrier doesn’t support it. Thoughts?

    • dcmanryan

      Same on my 3 XL Pixel.

  • Mike Smith

    If they’re still green bubbles why not?

  • Mike Smith

    I would like to try this but I don’t know anyone who uses Android.

    • Omar Boyer

      Since u cant try I’ll tell u how it works I usted plenty of iPhones in the past . And this works exactly the same as iMessage
      on android . It shows the little dots moving when the other person is typing and it shows read when they read your message and delivered when u send a message. Also u can send your location for them to see and send payment or request a payment from them with google pay . Also you can send movie , restaurant and weather info to them. And send High quality pics and videos . It doesn’t reduce the quality on videos like it did before . I sent a few high quality videos finally. I hated before it would always reduce the quality. And it works over 4G and wifi .

  • Tim Moore

    Awesome. Looks like it worked.

  • jeff campbell

    And as long as apple doesn’t support RCS then most of us will never see the benefits of RCS. I know I won’t because most of my photos I share go to my wife who’s on an iPhone. So RCS is useless to me plus I use Samsung messages because it works better with my smartwatch. So we are still at square 1 with all this messaging issues. We need a universal interface that works like WhatsApp that both Android and Apple can use but uses their stock message app and it just works. And there is no need for either one to have to support each other.

    • agentill

      What you’re asking for is RCS. Apple will eventually have to support it since it’ll just be the new standard instead of texting, probably by the time the carriers release their RCS app.

    • Al Werner

      RCS is really about moving away from SMS and MMS and not about getting people to switch to a new messaging tool.

      As it relates to Apple, if there are enough people who use RCS and the perception is that Apple users missing something, Apple will integrate it into iMessage. Apple doesn’t want their user base to become the RCS ‘green bubble’.

  • T Redd

    Its a start. Anybody have issues sending small video files?

  • agentill

    I’ve had it for 2 weeks now and I still haven’t tried using it with someone lol

