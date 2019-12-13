T-Mobile offering Pixel 4 BOGO and iPhone 11 On Us deals

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are on sale once again at T-Mobile.

T-Mo today launched a Buy One, Get One deal on the Pixel 4. Spotted by Reddit user DJZeroGrav, this deal states that customers who buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL can get a second Pixel 4 for free or $800 off a second Pixel 4 XL with monthly bill credits when they add a new line.

Both devices must be purchase on a monthly payment plan and new customers must add two new lines while existing customers only need to add one new line. There’s no rate plan requirement with this deal, nor is there a trade-in requirement.

As with most T-Mobile promotions, there’s no word on how long this deal will be available, so if you’re interested you may want to jump on it soon.

Also of note is an iPhone 11 deal that T-Mobile recently launched. With it, customers can get a free iPhone 11 or up to $700 off an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max with 24 monthly bill credits.

This deal requires that you add a new line of service on a T-Mobile One, Magenta, or Magenta Plus plan. You’ll also need to buy your new iPhone on a monthly payment plan and trade in a qualifying smartphone:

  • $700 off: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
  • $500 off: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
  • $450 off: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

Sources: Pixel 4 BOGO, iPhone 11 On Us

  • Max

    This should have been the Pixel Black Friday promo, but considering they don’t even sell the 128GB I don’t really care anyway.

  • Chanki Lee

    Another add a line promo~

  • mikeZo6

    Same old crappy Tmo deals ! just go directly to apple store for iphone monthy payments way lower with apple and NO deposits

  • Pak T

    I wonder how many people have accounts for 4 people but have something like 9 lines trying to take advantage of these “deals” over the years?

    • randian

      Can’t you add a line to qualify for the promo, then delete an existing line? Works great if you’re using Google Voice. If you need to keep the old number not sure if you can move the number for the old line over to the new line, and if you can whether that drops the promo.

      • Pak T

        Usually in the small print there will be a blurb about (this one taken directly fro the current iPone 11 offer) “If you have canceled voice lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first.” In addition, they usually add on more restrictions like (same offer) “If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full device value ($699.99 for iPhone 11 64GB);” So they make you keep the line for the full two years if you want the “free” phone, then if you cancel the line you have to wait at least 3 more month before being able to take advantage of another “add a line” offer.

        In summary, if you add a line for a promotion you can not take advantage of adding another line by cancelling an old on for 2 years and 3 months. You can of course add more lines if you don’t cancel any, hence my not so joking comment about people having more lines than they need to try and get “free’ phones but really paying for those phones over months on unused lines on account.

  • Waboo

    I hear ya. A real pisser. Phuck off Tmobile with your bullshit offers.

  • stuman19741974 .

    Are there ever going to be any more decent iPhone promos for us SimpleChoice users?

