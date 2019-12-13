T-Mobile offering Pixel 4 BOGO and iPhone 11 On Us deals

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are on sale once again at T-Mobile.

T-Mo today launched a Buy One, Get One deal on the Pixel 4. Spotted by Reddit user DJZeroGrav, this deal states that customers who buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL can get a second Pixel 4 for free or $800 off a second Pixel 4 XL with monthly bill credits when they add a new line.

Both devices must be purchase on a monthly payment plan and new customers must add two new lines while existing customers only need to add one new line. There’s no rate plan requirement with this deal, nor is there a trade-in requirement.

As with most T-Mobile promotions, there’s no word on how long this deal will be available, so if you’re interested you may want to jump on it soon.

Also of note is an iPhone 11 deal that T-Mobile recently launched. With it, customers can get a free iPhone 11 or up to $700 off an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max with 24 monthly bill credits.

This deal requires that you add a new line of service on a T-Mobile One, Magenta, or Magenta Plus plan. You’ll also need to buy your new iPhone on a monthly payment plan and trade in a qualifying smartphone:

$700 off: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

$500 off: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

$450 off: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

Sources: Pixel 4 BOGO, iPhone 11 On Us