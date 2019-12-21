T-Mobile pushing Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Galaxy Tab S6 updates

T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is now getting its second software update this month.

The T-Mo Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is being updated to version N976USQU1ASL7, which is a 201.62MB upgrade. An exact changelog isn’t available, but Samsung says the update can include but isn’t limited to stability improvements, bug fixes, enhanced features, and performance improvements.

T-Mobile also recently updated its Galaxy Tab S6. This 199.92MB update bumps the Galaxy Tab S6 to version T867USQS2ASK3 and includes the November 1, 2019 Android security patches.

These updates are now rolling out over the air, so you Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Tab S6 owners ought to see them soon if you haven’t already updated.

  • Mike Taylor

    So glad I got the Galaxy Note 10 plus. The updates are coming fast and furious. #sarcastic

