T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon’s Dead Zone-Killing Satellite Venture Gets a Leader

If you’ve been following T-Mobile’s satellite story since T-Satellite launched, here’s the next chapter, and it’s a strange one. T-Mobile is now officially in business with AT&T and Verizon on a joint venture meant to stamp out the dead zones that still pop up across the country.

The three major US carriers released a joint statement confirming that the venture first announced back in May is now formally up and running, with wireless veteran Paul Roth stepping in as interim CEO until a permanent pick is found. Fun bit of history here: Roth’s résumé includes senior roles at AT&T, Cingular Wireless, and Ameritech, so he’s no stranger to the carrier world. Each of the three companies gets a seat on the board.

So what does it actually do? The venture is all about direct-to-device satellite connectivity, meaning your regular phone talks straight to a satellite when there’s no tower in range. The three carriers are pooling some of their nationally licensed spectrum to make satellite service work at scale, while holding on to their main spectrum for their own networks. It’s built to be technology-neutral, so different satellite operators can compete to provide service, and smaller rural carriers will be able to plug in without building it all themselves.

Before anyone panics, no, this doesn’t mean T-Satellite is going away. Each carrier keeps its existing satellite deals, and T-Mobile will keep competing with AT&T and Verizon just like always. Think of this as a shared foundation underneath everyone’s satellite plans, one that could mean fewer “No Service” moments on back roads and a backup connection when storms knock out towers. There’s no timeline yet for when we’ll see the results, but it’s a big step to see all three rivals working on the same problem.

Source: T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon