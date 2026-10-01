Got Friends Eyeing T-Mobile? Your T-Life App Now Has a 10%-Off-for-Life Code for Them

If friends or family keep asking you whether they should jump over to T-Mobile, you now have something better than a recommendation to give them. T-Mobile has rolled out a new referral program right inside the T-Life app, and the discount it offers doesn’t run out.

As The Mobile Report spotted, postpaid customers can head to the Benefits tab in T-Life to find their own referral codes. Every voice line on your account gets its own code, and each one can be used by one person. Whoever signs up with your link gets 10% off all of their voice lines for as long as they keep the account, including lines they add down the road. On a four-line Experience Beyond plan, that works out to roughly $21.50 a month in savings.

There’s some fine print to pass along. The person you refer has to be switching from Verizon, AT&T, a regional carrier, or a brand that runs on one of those networks like Visible, and they need to finish porting their number within 14 days of signing up. The discount stacks with most other offers, including trade-ins and device credits, so it works a lot like the old 20% insider codes many of you probably remember. T-Mobile calls it the 2026 Q3 and Q4 Postpaid Refer-a-Friend Program, and it’s set to run through November 17.

The one catch for existing customers is that there doesn’t seem to be anything in it for you. There’s no bill credit or reward for sharing your code, at least not that we’ve seen so far. Still, if you’ve got a sibling or coworker who’s been on the fence about leaving Verizon or AT&T, this is a pretty easy way to help them save, so it’s worth opening T-Life and grabbing your code before the November deadline.

Source: The Mobile Report