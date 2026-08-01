T-Mobile’s Network Problems Aren’t Over Yet
Just three days after T-Mobile’s massive nationwide outage, customers started reporting new problems early Thursday morning, July 30. Complaints picked up between 6 and 9 AM Eastern, with people in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and other cities losing signal or getting stuck in “SOS” mode again.
According to PhoneArena, this round was smaller than the July 27 outage, which generated more than 62,000 reports on Downdetector. Thursday’s issue involved at least a few thousand reports, and it wasn’t just phone service. Some customers also lost access to T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet.
As of the latest update, T-Mobile still hasn’t said what caused either outage, or whether the two are connected. That silence is starting to frustrate customers who are already dealing with T-Mobile’s forced plan migrations and other recent changes.
If your service drops again, it’s worth checking Downdetector or T-Mobile’s own status page before assuming it’s just your phone. And if you were affected by the July 27 outage specifically, T-Mobile has been offering bill credits to customers who reach out and ask.
Source: PhoneArena