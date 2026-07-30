How to Get a Credit From T-Mobile After This Week’s Outage

If your phone lost signal during T-Mobile’s big outage on Monday, July 27, you may be able to get some money back on your bill; but you’ll have to ask for it yourself.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile customers who reach out to customer support about the outage are being offered bill credits, though the amount depends on who you talk to. Most people say they were first offered around $5.

If you push back and explain how the outage affected you, some customers have gotten as much as $20, and in one case, a customer reportedly received $80 total after mentioning they missed a work opportunity because of the outage.

There’s no sign that T-Mobile is handing these credits out automatically, so if you want one, you’ll need to contact the company yourself (through the T-Life app, online chat, social media, or by calling in) and specifically ask for a credit tied to the outage.

One thing to keep in mind: if you’re on a prepaid brand or another company that runs on T-Mobile’s network but isn’t T-Mobile itself, like Mint Mobile or Google Fi, you likely won’t qualify for anything.

The outage knocked out service for a large number of customers across the country for several hours on Monday afternoon and evening before it was fixed later that night.

Source: PhoneArena