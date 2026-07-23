Samsung’s New Foldables Land at T-Mobile With a Free Z Fold8 and a $100 Z Flip8 Offer

Samsung’s newest foldable phones are officially heading to T-Mobile, and the carrier is leaning hard into trade-in deals to get them into customers’ hands.

The lineup includes three devices: the Galaxy Z Fold8, the more powerful Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and the compact Galaxy Z Flip8. Pre-orders opened July 22, 2026, with the phones hitting shelves on August 7. All three come in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with color choices that include Lavender, Violet Shadow, Pink, Graphite, and Cream depending on the model.

As shared by T-Mobile, each phone is aimed at a slightly different type of user. The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 is pitched as a big-screen device for watching movies and reading books. The Z Fold8 Ultra steps things up with a MultiWindow feature that lets you run up to three apps at the same time on the large inner display. The Z Flip8 keeps the smaller, pocketable design and uses its FlexWindow cover screen to handle AI tasks even when the phone is closed.

The deals are where things get interesting: Customers on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next can get $1,900 off with an eligible trade-in, which makes the Galaxy Z Fold8 free and drops the Z Fold8 Ultra to just $200.

On the smaller side, adding a new line or trading in a phone on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next takes $1,100 off the Z Flip8, bringing it down to $100. Business customers on SuperMobile can save up to $1,300 with a switch and trade-in, or up to $900 by adding a line with no trade required. All discounts come as 24 monthly bill credits, plus a $35 device connection charge and qualifying credit and plan.

T-Mobile is also throwing in extras for anyone building out a full setup. On Watch Plan Plus, the Galaxy Watch9 40mm is free and the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is $270, a $430 savings, both via 24 monthly bill credits. And starting July 30, buyers can grab 25% off a bundle of four accessories: a case, screen protector, charger, and Samsung Buds.

If you want to know more, you can visit T-Mobile’s announcement.