T-Mobile Rolls Out New Discounted Student Plans

T-Mobile just added a new discount category to its lineup: student plans. Starting July 30, three of T-Mobile’s existing plans (Experience Beyond, Experience More, and Essentials Saver) now have cheaper student versions.

According to The Mobile Report, these plans work the same as T-Mobile’s regular plans but cost less, similar to the discounts T-Mobile already offers people 55 and older, military members, and first responders. A single line costs $80 on the Beyond student plan, $65 on More, and $30 on Saver. Two lines cost $130, $110, and $60 — up to $40 cheaper than two lines on the standard Experience Beyond plan.

The catch is that these plans max out at two lines, so they’re meant for a student plus maybe a roommate or family member, not a full family plan. You’ll also need to verify you’re actually a student to sign up, the same way T-Mobile verifies military or first responder status for its other discount plans.

One thing to watch for: phone trade-in deals tend to be smaller on these discounted plans. T-Mobile’s current iPhone promo, for example, offers up to $1,100 off on the regular Experience Beyond plan, but only $900 off on the 55+, military, or first responder versions — the new Student plans will likely follow that same pattern.

The plans are live now on T-Mobile’s website under the discount plans section.

Source: The Mobile Report