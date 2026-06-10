Metro Spotlights Prepaid Value for Grads Entering the Real World
Metro by T-Mobile is making a play for new graduates with a message that fits the season: life after school gets expensive fast, and phone service is one bill that can be easier to manage with prepaid. As more grads take on rent, utilities and other monthly costs, Metro is spotlighting plans and promos built around fixed pricing and fewer surprises.
A representative from Metro by T-Mobile reached out to us to share that the prepaid brand is promoting a six-month unlimited option that brings the effective price down to $20 per month when customers pay $120 upfront and bring their own phone. Metro is also pushing its $45 per month 5G Home Internet offer, which the company says comes with a five-year price guarantee for eligible service.
There is also a phone-upgrade angle for anyone starting fresh. Metro’s official deals page says customers can get an iPhone 16e on us with no activation fee and a $100 virtual Mastercard after the third monthly payment when they bring their number to a qualifying plan. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is also listed as free for customers opening a new line on a qualifying plan and bringing their number.
The company is tying that push to T-Mobile’s Member Month in June. Metro customers checking the T-Life or myMetro app each week can find T-Mobile Tuesdays perks such as limited-edition swag, a $5 movie ticket offer, food deals from 7-Eleven, Pizza Hut and QDOBA, and sweepstakes that include cash prizes up to $100,000.