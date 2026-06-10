Mint Mobile Says Its Plans are Getting Another Free Data Boost
Mint Mobile is once again updating its prepaid lineup by adding more monthly data to several plans while leaving pricing untouched, continuing a strategy the company says is meant to give customers more without making plans more complicated.
As outlined in a press release, the carrier is increasing its 5GB plan to 6GB, its 15GB plan to 17GB, and its 20GB plan to 23GB. Mint also said it recently upgraded its Unlimited plan by doubling hotspot data from 10GB to 20GB at no added cost. Because this came through email, there is no public source link to include.
Mint says this is the fourth time since launch that it has increased plan value without raising prices. That gives the announcement a broader message beyond just a spec bump: while many wireless brands have leaned on price hikes, fees, or add-ons, Mint wants to frame itself as the simpler value play.
For customers, the takeaway is easy enough to understand. Several Mint plans now come with more high-speed data than before, and the price stays the same. In a wireless market full of fine print and upsell language, that is the part Mint wants people to notice most.