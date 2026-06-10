Member Month Gives T-Mobile Tuesdays a $1.99 Gas Hook

T-Mobile is leaning into the kind of perk that is easy to appreciate right away. For Member Month, the carrier is offering bigger Shell gas discounts, including a one-day $1.99-per-gallon promotion at select stations in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. It is the sort of offer that fits the original T-Mobile Tuesdays formula: simple, immediate, and useful.

As shared by PhoneArena, T-Mobile members already get 10 cents off per gallon at Shell every week, but for a limited time this week the company is adding another 40 cents off per gallon through T-Mobile Tuesdays. That brings the total savings to 50 cents off per gallon for up to 20 gallons at participating Shell stations. T-Mobile also says the $1.99 gas event in those three cities is open to everyone while supplies last.

That matters because this is less about flashy branding and more about a familiar household expense. T-Mobile is celebrating 10 years of T-Mobile Tuesdays, but the fuel offer is one of the clearest examples of how the carrier wants that anniversary to land with customers: not just as a birthday party for the brand, but as a month of perks people can actually use.

T-Mobile is also packaging the gas savings as part of a larger June rewards push under Member Month. Still, the Shell tie-in is likely to be one of the easiest offers for customers to notice, especially when it moves beyond app-only novelty and into direct savings at the pump.

Source: PhoneArena