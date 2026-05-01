New T-Mobile BYOD Promo Gives Switchers Up to $400 Back

If you’ve been thinking about switching to T-Mobile without buying a new phone, the carrier’s latest offer could be one of the more useful promos it has rolled out in a while. T-Mobile is now offering a rebate card worth up to $400 to customers who open a new line and bring over their existing device from an eligible competitor.

According to The Mobile Report, the full $400 value is available to customers who add a new line and port in a number on Experience More or Experience Beyond, as well as Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Business Plus, Business Next, and related versions like 55+ and First Responder plans. Customers on other plans can still get a $300 rebate instead.

The offer applies to switchers coming from a long list of carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Xfinity, and US Cellular, plus many others that do not run on T-Mobile’s network. To qualify, customers need to open a new line, transfer their number, and then submit the promo through T-Mobile’s promotions site within 30 days using the code BYODREBATE.

What makes this one stand out is that T-Mobile is allowing the BYOD rebate to be used up to four times on the same account, which means the total value can reach $1,600. That alone makes it a strong switcher play for families or anyone moving multiple lines at once.

There is also an even bigger angle here for people still paying off their phones elsewhere. The report says this new bring-your-own-device rebate can stack with T-Mobile’s Keep & Switch offer, which can reimburse up to $800 per line for an eligible device balance from a previous carrier.

In the best-case scenario described by the report, a customer porting in four lines could end up with as much as $4,800 in rebate cards. The promo is live now, but it is only available for a limited time.

Source: The Mobile Report