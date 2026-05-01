Mint Mobile Brings “MintFoot” to Bigfoot Days to Push Its $15 Wireless Pitch
Mint Mobile found a pretty fitting place to make its latest pitch. The carrier showed up at Bigfoot Days in Estes Park, Colorado, and used the festival’s anything-goes Sasquatch energy to push a simple message: its $15 per month premium wireless offer may sound too good to be real, but the company says it isn’t.
According to an email we received from Mint Mobile, the brand headed to the festival last weekend and built its appearance around the idea that some things only sound like myths. In this case, Mint Mobile tied that idea to its lower-priced wireless plan and used the Bigfoot theme as the hook.
Mint says its mint-colored “MintFoot” took part in the morning 5K, helped judge the Bigfoot Calling Contest, handed out swag, and was part of the festival experience throughout the weekend. The company also said winners of the calling contest received a year of free premium wireless service.
The stunt looks like a straightforward brand-awareness play, but it is also a reminder of how wireless companies keep trying to stand out in a crowded market. Instead of talking specs or network jargon, Mint went with costumes, a festival crowd, and a joke people immediately understand. The company also shared a recap video, creator partner posts, and press photos from the event.