T-Mobile’s $50 Credit Card Bonus No Longer Requires a Store Visit

T-Mobile is making it easier for customers to get its $50 bill credit tied to the company’s in-house credit card. What used to be a promo mainly pushed in retail stores can now be claimed straight from the T-Life app, which means customers no longer need to walk into a store just to get the deal.

As reported by Android Authority, customers who apply for the T-Mobile credit card through the offer in T-Life can qualify for a one-time $50 bill credit after approval. The report says the credit should show up within two billing cycles, although some people have said it appeared in as little as one cycle.

The offer matters because T-Mobile has been putting more attention on this card since dropping the autopay discount for standard credit cards last year. The carrier’s card still works with autopay and offers 2% cash back on everyday purchases plus 5% back on T-Mobile phones, devices, and accessories.

That said, this probably will not be an automatic yes for everyone. The card requires a hard pull and its rewards are not especially strong, so the bigger selling point may simply be having a credit card option for paying your T-Mobile bill. The report also says at least one recent applicant was able to get the $50 promo added afterward through T-Force.

Source: Android Authority