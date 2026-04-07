T-Mobile Tuesdays: Free Popeyes Wings Coming April 7
T-Mobile is offering free Popeyes chicken wings through its T-Life app promotion starting Tuesday, April 7. The offer provides customers with a choice of either bone-in or boneless 6-piece wings at no additional cost.
According to The Mobile Report, the wings promotion typically requires a minimum $5 purchase in the same order to redeem the offer. Customers can redeem the promotion code through the T-Life app on Tuesday, April 7, and the code is generally valid for use throughout the following week in the Popeyes app.
This marks another installment in T-Mobile’s recurring wing promotions through its T-Life rewards program. Previous offerings have included promotions at Wing Stop and Pizza Hut, which featured boneless wings. The carrier has previously offered similar Popeyes wing deals to its customer base.
In addition to the Popeyes wings offer, T-Mobile’s T-Life app will feature other promotions this week. These include free cheesy breadsticks from Pizza Hut, typically with a minimum purchase requirement, along with discounted Sam’s Club membership options and additional offers.
Customers can access all available T-Mobile Tuesdays offers by opening the T-Life app on April 7. The complete list of weekly promotions will be displayed within the app interface.
Source: The Mobile Report