T-Mobile Testing QR Code System for In-Store Device Pickups

T-Mobile appears to be preparing a new feature that would allow customers to pick up devices at stores using QR codes displayed through the T-Life app. The capability was identified in version 11.5.2 of the T-Life app for Android, where code references indicate support for QR-based device pickups.

According to Android Authority, the app contains text strings referencing a “Pickup QR Code” option and instructing users to “Show the QR Code to T-Mobile Expert to pickup your device.” This feature has not yet been publicly announced or rolled out to customers.

The QR code pickup system would represent an expansion of existing QR code functionality within the T-Life app. T-Mobile currently uses QR codes in the app for other purposes, including setup processes for home internet gateways.

Code analysis indicates that the feature may not be available at all locations simultaneously. The app appears designed to check whether individual stores have the capability to support QR-based pickups, and may only present the option to users when their local store supports it. This staged rollout approach suggests a gradual expansion across the T-Mobile store network rather than a simultaneous nationwide launch.

The development comes as T-Mobile has transitioned its services onto the T-Life app, a change that has prompted customer feedback both positive and negative. The company continues to add features to the platform to streamline customer interactions.

The exact timeline for when this QR code pickup feature will become available to the general public remains unclear. T-Mobile has not yet made an official announcement regarding the capability or its rollout schedule. The feature identification represents an early stage of development based on app code analysis, and features identified in this manner do not always reach public release.

Source: Android Authority