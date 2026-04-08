Mint Mobile Launches $45 Monthly Bundle Combining Home Internet and Wireless

Mint Mobile announced a new bundled service combining home internet and wireless coverage at $45 per month with an upfront annual payment. The offering, called the “Unf*ck Your Bills” bundle, includes unlimited premium wireless on T-Mobile’s 5G network along with 5G Home MINTernet service for one year at that monthly rate.

According to the T-Mobile announcement, the bundle provides unlimited premium wireless on America’s largest and fastest 5G network combined with unlimited home internet. The service requires an upfront annual payment of $540, equivalent to $45 per month, with no equipment fees or technician appointments required. Customers can add a second unlimited phone line for an additional $15 per month.

The pricing structure is designed to address what Mint Mobile describes as typical cable internet costs. The average US household currently pays more than $70 per month for home internet, with many plans exceeding $100. Mint Mobile’s bundle is positioned as an alternative to traditional cable offerings that frequently include price increases and surprise fees.

The bundle includes a 5-Year No Bill Creep Guarantee, meaning the price of talk, text, and 5G data on the network will remain unchanged for at least five years while customers maintain eligible plans. Taxes and fees are additional to the advertised price.

The service is not available in all areas. The loaned gateway device is subject to a non-return fee. Data usage over 50GB per month may experience reduced speeds when the network is congested, and usage over 1TB per month on MINTernet may also result in speed reduction.

Mint Mobile promoted the announcement through a campaign featuring tidying expert Marie Kondo and actor Ryan Reynolds addressing customer frustrations with traditional cable billing structures. The campaign centers on the complexity and rising costs associated with conventional internet providers.

Customers interested in the bundle can obtain additional information at mintmobile.com/5g-home-internet. The announcement represents Mint Mobile’s expansion of bundled service offerings following earlier launches of standalone 5G Home MINTernet service.