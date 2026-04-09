NAD Rejects T-Mobile’s Complaint Over Verizon Offer
Another round in the wireless advertising battle has ended with Verizon holding onto one of its best-known offers. T-Mobile challenged Verizon’s marketing for its $25-per-line deal for four lines, saying the promotion did not clearly spell out that it applies for 36 months.
As reported by Android Authority, the National Advertising Division reviewed the complaint and ruled in Verizon’s favor. The group said Verizon’s promotion is not the kind of short-term teaser that quickly changes after drawing customers in, and it also found that a three-year price guarantee matches normal customer expectations in the wireless market.
The dispute comes after T-Mobile was already challenged last year by both AT&T and Verizon over how it promoted some of its own offers. The NAD had sided with T-Mobile’s rivals on many of those earlier issues, and T-Mobile later made some changes to its marketing.
For consumers, the decision does not seem likely to bring any immediate changes. Even so, it does show how closely carriers watch each other’s promotions, and that kind of competition can matter if it helps keep deals attractive over the long run.
Source: Android Authority