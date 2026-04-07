T-Mobile Network Change Affects Devices Made Before 2017
T-Mobile has upgraded its network security standards, retiring older encryption methods in the process. The change, which took effect mid-last week, impacts select older devices running both Android and iOS operating systems on T-Mobile’s network and prepaid providers that operate on T-Mobile infrastructure.
According to Android Authority, virtually all phones manufactured after 2017 remain unaffected by the security upgrade. However, devices made before 2017 may experience functionality issues. Users of older devices may encounter problems with caller ID display, call forwarding, call waiting, and sending larger multimedia messages. Basic voice calls and text messages should continue to function normally, and data connectivity remains largely unaffected.
T-Mobile issued warnings to customers several weeks in advance of the change, though some users reported issues on social media platforms and Reddit forums following the implementation. The carrier and its prepaid partners sent notifications before making the technical transition.
Affected users who wish to maintain full functionality should upgrade to newer devices running current operating system versions. Devices manufactured before 2017 operate on older versions of Android and iOS that receive limited security patches and may experience compatibility issues with modern applications. T-Mobile recommends that users with older devices consider upgrading sooner rather than later.
Source: Android Authority