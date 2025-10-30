Free Calls and Texts to Jamaica Through November as T-Mobile Responds to Hurricane Disaster
T-Mobile is stepping up to help customers stay in touch with loved ones after Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica and surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm on Tuesday. The carrier is waiving all charges for international calls, texts, and roaming in the affected areas through November 12.
According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the free service covers not just Jamaica but also Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. The relief applies to all of the company’s brands, including T-Mobile postpaid and prepaid plans, Metro, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint, and Ultra Mobile.
Hurricane Melissa made history as the strongest storm ever to hit Jamaica, bringing widespread power outages and significant damage across the region. Many communities are just beginning the long recovery process, making communication crucial for coordinating help and checking on family members.
The temporary waiver started Wednesday, October 29, and will remain in effect for two weeks. T-Mobile says it’s monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. Customers don’t need to do anything special to take advantage of the free service—the charges are automatically waived for qualifying calls and texts to the affected regions.