T-Mobile Lands Major Energy Deal with Siemens Energy for Field Operations
T-Mobile just scored a major enterprise customer. Siemens Energy, which handles equipment that generates nearly a quarter of America’s electricity, has chosen T-Mobile’s SuperMobile service to keep its field crews connected across the country.
T-Mobile announced today that Siemens Energy operates 25 facilities and 14 service centers in the U.S. with about 1,000 field technicians who inspect and repair over 1,500 turbines and generators spread across 30 locations. These workers often find themselves in remote areas like power plants and substations where staying connected has always been a challenge.
The SuperMobile package includes three main features that caught Siemens Energy’s attention. First, it uses T-Mobile’s 5G network slicing technology to prioritize critical communications like live video diagnostics and real-time collaboration between field crews and engineering teams, even when networks are busy. Second, it comes with enterprise-level security through T-Mobile Threat Protect to protect sensitive operational data. Third, and perhaps most importantly for Siemens Energy’s remote workers, it includes access to T-Satellite connectivity that works in areas where traditional cell service doesn’t reach.
T-Mobile says companies in energy, media, and transportation sectors have been quickly adopting SuperMobile since its launch. For Siemens Energy, the service means field technicians can access diagnostics, safety information, and communicate with home base regardless of how far off the grid their work takes them.