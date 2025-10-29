Report: T-Mobile’s Own Visa Card Could Be Days Away From Release
T-Mobile customers may soon have a new way to pay their bills while keeping their AutoPay discount. The carrier’s long-awaited credit card appears to be nearing launch after references to a “T-Mobile Visa credit card” surfaced in the company’s mobile app.
According to Android Authority, a T-Mobile customer spotted the new payment option listed in the app’s AutoPay section. The text identifies the T-Mobile Visa as an eligible payment method alongside bank accounts and debit cards, while other credit cards remain excluded from the monthly discount. The listing even includes a clickable link, though the destination page isn’t active yet.
This development follows T-Mobile’s recent decision to close a workaround that allowed some customers to keep their $5-per-line AutoPay discount while using regular credit cards. That move suggested the carrier was preparing to launch its own card as the exclusive credit option for maintaining the discount.
The card has been rumored since April when hidden images in T-Mobile’s app revealed designs featuring Visa Signature and Capital One branding. If launched, the T-Mobile Visa would put the carrier on equal footing with Verizon and AT&T, both of which already offer co-branded credit cards with various perks and rewards tied to monthly bills.
While T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced the card, the app references and preparation for a dedicated web portal suggest customers won’t have to wait much longer.
Source: Android Authority